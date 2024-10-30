Major F1 deal OFFICIALLY confirmed with 'EPIC' announcement

A new partnership for Formula 1 has been revealed in an official announcement.

F1 has continued to gain increasing popularity in recent years, continuing to attract new fans and sponsors alike, with a lot of the increase attributed to Netflix's Drive to Survive.

READ MORE: Ricciardo exit puts $35 MILLION Red Bull deal in jeopardy

The hit Netflix show has been airing on the streaming platform since 2019, bringing a whole new generation of eyes to F1, and allowing the sport to become ever-popular - especially in the United States.

F1's 2024 season is the longest in the sport's history, with 24 races taking place across 21 different countries, including three in the US.

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar

F1 has many global partners that support the sport

F1 raced in Mexico this past weekend

F1 joins forces with global brand

Now, F1 has confirmed a major new partnership set to take place from the 2025 season onwards, with American Express's (AMEX) influence in the sport growing.

AMEX had previously been an Americas partner of the sport, but a new deal has seen it become a global partner, incorporating an expanded partnership across 15 different race locations.

It means that AMEX card members will get access to a plethora of perks and additional activities in locations including Melbourne, Monaco, and Las Vegas.

The brand will also continue in its role as the official partner of the all-female racing series F1 Academy.

F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said on the new deal in a statement: "American Express has been a fantastic partner to Formula 1 in the Americas and as a supporter of F1 ACADEMY, and I’m delighted that they have chosen to expand their relationship with us to become an Official Partner. We look forward to working with Amex to enhance the experience of Card Members at our races and showcasing Amex perks to our existing fans everywhere we race."

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related