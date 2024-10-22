FIA announce HUGE punishment after late US GP investigation

The FIA has revealed a hefty punishment verdict after a dramatic late investigation at the United States Grand Prix.

The Circuit of The Americas hosted round 19 of the 2024 Formula 1 season this past weekend, with both a sprint race and the main grand prix itself taking place in Austin, TX.

Saturday's sprint was won by Red Bull star and three-time world champion Max Verstappen, whilst Sunday's main event was topped by Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc.

However, after the chequered flag dropped on Sunday, dramatic events sparked a late investigation by F1's governing body.

Charles Leclerc won the 2024 United States Grand Prix

Late events at COTA led to an FIA investigation

FIA reveal huge US GP penalty

Discussions over the FIA's controversial penalties throughout the GP bled over into much of the post-race coverage, with drivers and team principals alike all pointing fingers over their inconsistency.

The drama did not stop there, however, with the FIA revealing they had launched an investigation into the host of the US GP, COTA, with the race's organizers summoned to the stewards room on Sunday evening.

According to the FIA, a spectator invaded the track prior to the conclusion of the race, in a similar incident that occurred in the past at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, where changes were forced to be carried out at this year's event as a result.

This time around, having viewed video evidence, the FIA determined: "A large group of spectators, estimated at approximately 200 people, in the grandstand alongside pit straight, climbed a small fence, and dropped around 2 meters to the ground between the grandstand and the track debris fencing.

COTA have been dealt a hefty punishment

"They then went under the debris fencing and climbed over the trackside wall (approximately 1 meter high) and then merged onto the main straight. All this occurred whilst the competing cars were still on track completing their cool-down lap after the chequered flag."

As a result of the incident, COTA is required to submit a formal remediation plan to the FIA to address the issue and assess whether other potential incursion areas exist around the circuit, with a hefty financial penalty also dished out.

The ruling stated: "In view of the severity of the incursion, a fine of €500,000 is imposed on the Promoter,"

"In view of the fact this is the first case of its kind at this circuit, €350,000 of the fine is suspended until December 31 2026 on the basis that between now and that date, there are no further track incursions at this circuit during any FIA Championship Event."

