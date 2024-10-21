Ending of US Grand Prix to be investigated by FIA

The FIA have launched an investigation after the end of the United States Grand Prix, which ended in controversial fashion.

One of the few uncontroversial things was, unusually, the top of the leaderboard – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing first and second in relative comfort.

However, it was the battle for P3 that attracted the most attention, with championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battling fiercely for the advantage.

As the race came to a close, the Brit struggled to overtake the Red Bull but managed to get past after being run off the track by Verstappen.

Lando Norris failed to make the podium at COTA

Charles Leclerc won at COTA

Who has been penalised after the US GP?

The FIA promptly awarded Norris a 5-second-penalty after the overtake however, as he ran off the track and gained an advantage.

Norris took the chequered flag in front of Verstappen, but failed to pull out enough time in front to protect his podium position with the Dutchman inheriting P3.

Following the US GP, Norris is now 57 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with only five remaining races to try and win the world title.

The FIA’s decision to penalise Norris was met with criticism from McLaren, however, with team principal Andrea Stella described their interfering as ‘inappropriate’.

For once it was not the drivers that were summoned by the FIA post-race, but the US GP organisers (US Race Management) and promoters (Circuit of the Americas).

According to the FIA, a spectator invaded the track prior to the conclusion of the race, and with the FIA yet to reveal their verdict over the issue.

