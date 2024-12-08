Verstappen hints at RACE BAN after FIA punishment
Verstappen hints at RACE BAN after FIA punishment
Max Verstappen has hinted that he may welcome more penalty points on his license at the start of next season.
The four-time world champion picked up more points this weekend, moving him closer to a one-race ban, after a chaotic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw several penalties handed out through the field.
READ MORE: Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
One of these drivers was Verstappen himself, hit with a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri into turn one at Yas Marina Circuit.
As well as the time penalty, the FIA also decided that Verstappen's move was worthy of additional penalty points, taking his current tally from six to eight.
Max Verstappen moves closer to race ban
Unfortunately for Verstappen, penalty points last for a 12-month period and do not reset at the end of each season.
And, once a driver receives 12 penalty points, they receive an automatic race ban from the FIA, just as Kevin Magnussen did earlier this year for Haas.
This means that Verstappen enters the 2025 season just four points from a potential race ban, with no points set to come off his total until the end of June, by which point 10 grands prix will have taken place.
The four-time champion appeared relaxed over the matter when addressing the situation after the race, however, telling Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf: "Maybe I'll make sure I get to 12 points when the baby is born. Then I can go on paternity leave."
Verstappen's comment comes just days after he and partner Kelly Piquet confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.
"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️," the couple wrote on Instagram. "We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫."
READ MORE: Red Bull star retires from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after DOUBLE crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
5 surprise things missed from the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen hints at RACE BAN after FIA punishment
- Yesterday 22:00
Major Red Bull mistake hands new F1 star championship
- Yesterday 20:30
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton ends Mercedes life in STYLE as constructors' champs crowned
- Yesterday 15:44
FIA reveal driver DISQUALIFICATION at 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:00
Verstappen handed MASSIVE penalty for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision
- Yesterday 14:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris