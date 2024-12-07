FIA confirm Hamilton and Norris penalty DECISION at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The FIA have reached a decision following an investigation for an incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton will compete in his final race for Mercedes at Yas Marina, as he prepares for his switch to Ferrari in 2025.

The 2024 season has been a dismal one for the champion, currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship and behind team-mate George Russell, who has also outqualified Hamilton in 18 out of 23 events this season.

Two victories have somewhat saved Hamilton's season, and the Brit is hoping to round off his highly-successful spell with Mercedes on a high this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have both been called to see the stewards

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA

However, Hamilton's send off at Mercedes was threatened by an FIA investigation, following an incident between British stars Hamilton and Norris.

After an FP1 session in which Hamilton managed to roar back to the front in his W15 car, giving him hope of a good result at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, the seven-time champion was required to visit the stewards, alongside Norris.

Hamilton was investigated for allegedly impeding Norris at Turn 16 during FP1, forcing the 25-year-old to take avoiding action.

However, following a meeting with the Abu Dhabi stewards, it was confirmed that Hamilton will not face any further action.

Lewis Hamilton will face no further action after FIA investigation

In an official document, the FIA revealed: "The stewards heard from the driver of car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the driver of car 4 (Lando Norris), team representatives and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

"The driver of car 44 was driving slowly on the left side of the track approaching turn 16, this being the racing line. At the same time another car was entering the pit lane and therefore occupied the right side of the track.

"Car 4 was closing in at high speed and was impacted by car 44 sitting on the racing line into turn 16 to prepare his next lap. However, the inside line would have been open and there was space for car 4 to overtake on the inside. The driver of car 4 chose not to move to the inside as he was not sure if car 44 would close the gap to start a flying lap.

"The stewards conclude that the incident was kind of a misunderstanding between the drivers involved, but does not meet the threshold of being considered as an unnecessary impeding in free practice."

