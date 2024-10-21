close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY

Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY

Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY

Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY

Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit underwent a legal inspection carried out by the FIA ahead of the United States Grand Prix after controversy surrounding a specific part of their car.

Charles Leclerc went on to win the race at the Circuit of The Americas, leading home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who rounded out the podium.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

However, ahead of the grand prix, there was controversy throughout the weekend in Austin, with a legal row ensuing between Red Bull and their rivals.

A ruling from the FIA ahead of the weekend led to an immediate change being required on both Red Bull cars, even despite the team claiming that they had not used the controversial 'bib' device in the cockpit of their car to alter ride height during parc ferme conditions.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished 3rd and 7th at the US GP
Max Verstappen did not have the pace to win at COTA

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen BEATEN as Red Bull star suffers NIGHTMARE session

Red Bull battling FIA inspection at US GP

Regardless of their supposed compliance, as the sport's governing body, the FIA was keen to ensure this was the case, sending representatives into the Red Bull garage to be shown how the device works ahead of Sunday's race.

In a clip from Sky Sports, two FIA officials could be seen inspecting the car, with a Red Bull mechanic demonstrating how the device works.

Following reported complaints from other teams on the grid, the FIA will now look to ensure they find a way to measure whether the Red Bull device is being used illegally after accusations of an unfair advantage had been suggested.

These claims have most notably come from Red Bull's main rivals for the constructors' championship, McLaren.

The FIA took a close look at the Red Bull car ahead of the US GP

For example, after claiming that things did not 'stack up', McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports: “I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it,"

"It needs to be a very thorough investigation because, if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black-and-white, material, substantial breach, which should come with massive consequences.

“Touching your car after parc ferme is highly illegal.”

READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Charles Leclerc FIA United States Grand Prix
Ending of US Grand Prix to be investigated by FIA
United States Grand Prix

Ending of US Grand Prix to be investigated by FIA

  • Today 06:00
F1 pundit gives hot take on Red Bull 'CHEATING' question
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit gives hot take on Red Bull 'CHEATING' question

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

Red Bull

Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY

  • 1 uur geleden
United States Grand Prix

Ending of US Grand Prix to be investigated by FIA

  • Today 06:00
US Grand Prix

New title challenger announced and a legend returns - Things you might've missed from the US GP

  • Today 05:00
South Point 400

NASCAR South Point 400 results: Logano gets lucky in DRAMATIC Las Vegas finish

  • Today 00:08
US Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Results Today: Verstappen snatches HUGE advantage with controversial penalty

  • Yesterday 23:00
US Grand Prix

Hamilton 'checked out' and EMBARRASSING Norris doesn't deserve title - US Grand Prix hot takes

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x