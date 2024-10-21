Red Bull undergo FIA legal inspection after US GP CONTROVERSY
Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit underwent a legal inspection carried out by the FIA ahead of the United States Grand Prix after controversy surrounding a specific part of their car.
Charles Leclerc went on to win the race at the Circuit of The Americas, leading home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who rounded out the podium.
However, ahead of the grand prix, there was controversy throughout the weekend in Austin, with a legal row ensuing between Red Bull and their rivals.
A ruling from the FIA ahead of the weekend led to an immediate change being required on both Red Bull cars, even despite the team claiming that they had not used the controversial 'bib' device in the cockpit of their car to alter ride height during parc ferme conditions.
Red Bull battling FIA inspection at US GP
Regardless of their supposed compliance, as the sport's governing body, the FIA was keen to ensure this was the case, sending representatives into the Red Bull garage to be shown how the device works ahead of Sunday's race.
In a clip from Sky Sports, two FIA officials could be seen inspecting the car, with a Red Bull mechanic demonstrating how the device works.
Following reported complaints from other teams on the grid, the FIA will now look to ensure they find a way to measure whether the Red Bull device is being used illegally after accusations of an unfair advantage had been suggested.
These claims have most notably come from Red Bull's main rivals for the constructors' championship, McLaren.
For example, after claiming that things did not 'stack up', McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Sky Sports: “I'm very happy to see the FIA is on it,"
"It needs to be a very thorough investigation because, if you touch your car from a performance standpoint after parc ferme or in parc ferme, that is a black-and-white, material, substantial breach, which should come with massive consequences.
“Touching your car after parc ferme is highly illegal.”
