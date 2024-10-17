F1 set to cause MAJOR delays around Las Vegas GP
F1 is set to cause major delays in Las Vegas during the period it is hosting the grand prix weekend in November.
The Las Vegas GP made a spectacular return last year, in what materialized as an exciting race down the iconic strip.
It was Ferrari star Charles Leclerc who took pole position in 2023, with team-mate Carlos Sainz qualifying behind in second.
However, following the Spaniard’s grid drop, it was Max Verstappen who lined up alongside Leclerc and ultimately won the race, although he was regularly contested by the Monegasque driver and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix attracts criticism
Despite putting on a show-stopping event, the Las Vegas GP has been criticized both before and after it was reintroduced.
Prior to the 2023 race Verstappen described Las Vegas as being ‘99% show’ and ‘1% sporting event, and fans have complained about the stratospheric ticket prices, with initial ticket packages costing close to $1,000 for just the Thursday practice in 2023.
The Las Vegas GP has also had a negative impact on aircraft operators who fly in thousands of people for the event.
Operators did not seem happy about the extra fees imposed by the airports and FBOs at last year’s event, and according to Aviation International News prices are expected to rise again in 2024.
One aircraft operator reported that they will be charged $24,000 to land their aircraft during that period in Vegas, with special event fees at Henderson Executive Airport (KHND) and North Las Vegas Airport (KVGT) airports will ranging from $200 for the smallest sized aircraft p to $3,000 for “Group III” aircraft.
Due to the heightened traffic around the grand prix, aircraft operators have been advised to carry extra fuel in case of delays, which there seems to be a strong likelihood of according to the FAA.
“Without parking PPR/airspace slot reservations should expect substantial delays in and out of the area with possible denial of service,” they noted in a Letter to Airmen.
Extra fees are imposed during the special event period that surrounds the Las Vegas GP, lasting from November 19 until 26 at the city’s three airports: Harry Reid International (KLAS), Henderson (KHND), and North Las Vegas (KVGT).
The 2024 Las Vegas GP takes place on Saturday November 23, at 10pm local time.
