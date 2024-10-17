2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas: South Point 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the first Round of 8 race after a dramatic outing at the Charlotte Roval.
The South Point 400 is set to take place on Sunday, October 20 around the 1.5 mile long track for 267 laps of racing.
Last weekend saw Kyle Larson achieve a commanding victory at Charlotte, as he enters the final eight as the favourite to take the 2024 title.
However, his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, Alex Bowman, had a nightmare end to his Cup Series campaign following a post-race disqualification that ensured he was knocked out of the playoffs.
NASCAR Las Vegas: South Point 400 start times
The 400-mile long race starts on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|4:35pm on Saturday
|3:35pm on Saturday
|1:35pm on Saturday
|9:35pm on Saturday
|10:35pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|5:20pm on Saturday
|4:20pm on Saturday
|2:20pm on Saturday
|10:20pm on Saturday
|11:20pm on Saturday
|Race
|2:30 pm on Sunday
|1:30 pm on Sunday
|11:30 am on Sunday
|7:30 pm on Sunday
|8:30 pm on Sunday
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in some major countries:
United States: NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
South Point 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
How many laps is the South Point 400?
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is 1.5 miles long (2.41 kilometers) and the South Point 400 is a 400-mile race that takes 267 laps to complete.
What date is the 2024 South Point 400?
Sunday, October 20th.
What time is the 2024 South Point 400?
The South Point 400 will start at 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, October 20th.
What channel is the South Point 400 on?
NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
When was the South Point 400 first run?
The South Point 400 was first run in 2018 with Brad Keselowski winning the first race.
Which driver has the most wins in Las Vegas?
Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Las Vegas victories, with 4 wins total.
