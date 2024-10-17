Logano reveals reaction to MIRACLE playoff survival

Joey Logano has revealed how he found out about Alex Bowman's disqualification from the Charlotte Roval race this weekend, which put the former into the next round of the playoffs.

The Team Penske driver looked to have been bumped from a spot in the last eight thanks to a brilliant comeback drive by Tyler Reddick, but was handed a shock reprieve some time after the race ended.

Bowman's car was ruled to be underweight after post-race checks, disqualifying him from the race and allowing Logano to slip into the final eight at his expense.

Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman's team, decided against appealing the decision.

How did Joey Logano find out about playoff miracle?

Speaking on Tuesday, Logano said: "I was obviously surprised. I heard rumors before that of a delay in tech and some of those things going on. Usually, nothing happens. It was kind of a surprise to hear that. Typically, by the time you roll the car off the scales, they give them the opportunity to put weight in the cars and you’re usually fine, but in this case that wasn’t the case and I was like, ‘Well, would we be in?’

"That’s the first question you have to ask and obviously the answer was yes, and then you’re still kind of cautiously optimistic because you’re thinking, ‘Well, there probably will be an appeal if there is and we may not know until later,’ so you kind of keep going on with your life and preparing for the next race."

Logano added that he had mentally begun to accept his season being over when he got the news, saying: “I was starting to move forward. You get there literally the moment we get out of the race car. It takes a little bit to get your thoughts collected and, honestly, by the time I was driving home, my wife and I were talking about something far more important than what we were doing at the racetrack.

"My mind was already starting to shift on what were the next moves and kind of getting over the race. Then I started hearing the rumors from there and the phone started to ring shortly after."

