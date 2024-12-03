Busch paint scheme BANNED by NASCAR

close global

One of Kyle Busch's proposed paint jobs was banned by NASCAR during the 2024 season, it has been revealed.

The two-time Cup Series champion struggled throughout the 2024 season in his No.8 Richard Childress Racing car, failing to claim a single victory in the season.

He did manage five top-five finishes, including a second-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway, but only finished a lowly 20th in the championship standings.

Away from the track, Busch's primary sponsor is 3CHI, a company that makes cannabis-based products, including a popular line of merchandise titled 'Kyle Kush'.

NASCAR reportedly blocked a livery for Kyle Busch's car

Busch's primary sponsor livery

Now, it has been revealed that a 3CHI-inspired livery was banned by NASCAR ahead of the season-ending race at the Phoenix Raceway.

The brand submitted a proposal to the sport for a livery that featured marijuana leaves on the legend's car, race suit and helmet, but revealed in a post on X that NASCAR had rejected it.

In the post, 3CHI revealed: "In case you missed it, here’s the full custom @KyleBusch design that didn’t make it to the track!

"NASCAR’s current policies don’t allow marijuana-related designs, but we’re here to push boundaries and change the game. Maybe one day, you’ll see this on the track!"

NASCAR Kyle Busch Phoenix Raceway Daytona International Speedway Richard Childress Racing
