Busch paint scheme BANNED by NASCAR

One of Kyle Busch's proposed paint jobs was banned by NASCAR during the 2024 season, it has been revealed.

The two-time Cup Series champion struggled throughout the 2024 season in his No.8 Richard Childress Racing car, failing to claim a single victory in the season.

He did manage five top-five finishes, including a second-place finish at the Daytona International Speedway, but only finished a lowly 20th in the championship standings.

Away from the track, Busch's primary sponsor is 3CHI, a company that makes cannabis-based products, including a popular line of merchandise titled 'Kyle Kush'.

NASCAR reportedly blocked a livery for Kyle Busch's car

Busch's primary sponsor livery

Now, it has been revealed that a 3CHI-inspired livery was banned by NASCAR ahead of the season-ending race at the Phoenix Raceway.

The brand submitted a proposal to the sport for a livery that featured marijuana leaves on the legend's car, race suit and helmet, but revealed in a post on X that NASCAR had rejected it.

In the post, 3CHI revealed: "In case you missed it, here’s the full custom @KyleBusch design that didn’t make it to the track!

"NASCAR’s current policies don’t allow marijuana-related designs, but we’re here to push boundaries and change the game. Maybe one day, you’ll see this on the track!"

