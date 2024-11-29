Logano issues FIERY statement to NASCAR critics
Joey Logano has issued a fiery response to his NASCAR critics in a recent statement made by the 2024 Cup Series champion.
The Team Penske star became a three-time champion at Phoenix Raceway, despite not being touted as one of the favourites to win the title during the regular season.
However, a crucial victory at the South Point 400 sealed his position in the Championship 4, after he pulled off a fuel-saving strategy that allowed him to cross the finish line first.
Logano’s title win has attracted criticism from some, with Denny Hamlin amongst those who have criticised the playoffs system and stated it does not reward the most deserving champion.
Joey Logano hits back at NASCAR critics
In an interview with Kenny Wallace on his YouTube show, Logano hit back at his critics with a fiery response.
"We still had the opportunity to win the championship even though we didn't have a great regular season,” Logano said.
“But we got hot when it mattered, we won the races that mattered and we won the championship because of that. And if you don't like that, you can kiss my a**. That's how I feel about it."
"All of that matters a lot because there's a three-race series. Those guys showed up. The 45, the 5, the 11- those guys showed up with like 30 more points than me in every round.
“We had to overcome that. We started behind all of them.
“The facts are that they didn't have a good playoff. If they didn't have those playoff points, they're not getting to the Round of 8.
“The 45 barely made it in at the Roval. If he didn't have the playoff points, he's not in."
