Hamlin situation addressed after SHOCK NASCAR split

Denny Hamlin's former crew chief has opened up on the pair's relationship following their shock split.

It was revealed last month that Chris Gabehart had left his role as the crew chief for the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing car and was set to take up a new role within the organization.

READ MORE: Hamlin announces NASCAR RETIREMENT verdict

Hamlin was not best pleased by this news, telling the media at the time: “I certainly was shocked. That's all I'll say."

Gabehart was Hamlin's crew chief for six seasons, but that role will now be filled by Chris Gayle heading into 2025.

READ MORE: Busch announces switch to NEW racing series with debut date confirmed

Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief in 2025

Former Hamlin crew chief speaks out

Now, following Hamlin's comments, Gabehart himself has spoken out, recently making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When asked if the saga had damaged his and Hamlin's relationship, Gabehart responded: "I mean, that's an interesting question,"

"Is he disappointed? Sure. Am I disappointed? Sure. We don't live in a vacuum where every decision is 100% good and or 0% not. This is hard stuff. Nothing about it's easy,"

"But the reality is, as professionals, we know that what we're trying to do is make Joe Gibbs Racing better and it's these types of decisions that have given Denny a 20-year successful career at this company. These things aren't easy. There's never an absolute.

"This one is no different. So I think he understands that and certainly I understand that. And, it's a decision that we chose to make for the betterment of the company.

"And, like I said, I'm confident he's going to have everything he needs to succeed next year and then some is the goal."

The loss of his crew chief is not the only big change Hamlin has had to face heading into 2025.

It was also announced last month that Hamlin and long-time sponsor FedEx would be ending their 19-year partnership having worked together since the mid 2000's.

READ MORE: Jordan-NASCAR legal battle takes new twist in UPDATE

Related