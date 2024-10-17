FIA told to remove CLASSIC F1 race feature

The FIA has been urged to make a massive change to their races, which could change the complexion of the sport.

The ruling body has come under fire of late, in part for their squabble with Max Verstappen over the Dutchman's punishment for swearing in a press conference – and Mohammed Ben Sulayem's defensive reaction to the controversy.

Verstappen was the first driver to be punished for breaking this rule, after he described his Red Bull as ‘f***ed’ in a Thursday press conference, and was asked to partake in community service.

The Dutchman refused to speak at further press conferences and addressed the media outside, in an escalation of the swearing row.

Will Verstappen's row with the FIA continue in COTA?

Martin Brundle calls for F1 rule abolition

Ahead of the race at COTA, the FIA have once again been in action, only this time they have overseen amendments to the track following criticism last year.

Teams complained about the policing of track limits last year, claiming drivers were not penalised when they went over the white line, forcing the FIA to make changes for this weekend’s race.

The exit of Turn 11 will now feature fake gravel in the run off area to deter drivers from crossing over the white line and breaching track limits.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether the FIA have implemented a successful change, they have been urged to ban another race weekend feature by Martin Brundle writing in a Reddit Q&A.

The 65-year-old has called for the abolition of blue flags, a signal to a driver that they are about to be lapped by a faster car, and must slow down to let the faster car pass.

“I’m in favor of the abolition of blue flags,” Brundle wrote.

“Drivers today don’t know how to navigate traffic like we used to. It was a fun challenge!”

“Technological advances have made it harder to get past the backmarkers. That has taught us a lot and caused us to lose an important skill.”

