Verstappen serves punishment after CONTROVERSIAL FIA decision
Max Verstappen has served his punishment after a controversial penalty was awarded to the Red Bull star during the 2024 season.
Whilst the Dutchman dominated Formula 1 in 2023, his fourth consecutive world title must harder to obtain as he went up against McLaren and Lando Norris.
Prior to his stunning victories in Brazil and Qatar, Verstappen failed to win a race since the Spanish GP back in June, bemoaning the performance of his RB20 and often finding himself demoted from his qualifying position thanks to grid place penalties from the FIA.
Christian Horner's team frequently found themselves at the centre of FIA penalty debates this year, most notably for an incident that occurred off-track when Red Bull star Verstappen swore in an FIA press conference.
At the Singapore GP, Verstappen was discussing the poor form of his machinery, stating he knew the car was 'F***ed', language which saw him slapped with an unusual community service-style penalty from the sport's governing body.
Verstappen serves community service in Rwanda
Following Verstappen's sweary press conference incident, a heated debate ensued, leading to the four-time champion boycotting the FIA, refusing to speak in the press conferences, instead speaking to media in Singapore GP paddock.
As the stars of motorsport head to Rwanda for the 2024 FIA awards ceremony, it was revealed that Verstappen would carry out his punishment in Kigali, working with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).
During Verstappen's visit, he witnessed Rwanda's first cross car and spoke with young drivers and engineers.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said of the visit: "[Max] really fulfilled his promise.
"This is the community service we need every single driver, champion, to do if we want to grow. If we talk about diversity: this is the real diversity. It was not about the car, mainly about the people there.
"I believe maybe in the future we won't have to have it as a penalty. It has to come as a gesture from the drivers and maybe I'll put it on the contract once they get their licence."
Posted on the official FIA account via social media platform 'X', F1's governing body thanked the champion for his community service.
The post read: "Giving back to the community. Thank you, Max"
Giving back to the community. Thank you, Max#FIA pic.twitter.com/2PLq8PkKs8— FIA (@fia) December 14, 2024
