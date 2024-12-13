FIA statement reveals CONTROVERSIAL rule changes

The FIA have revealed a raft of changes to their internal processes, in a controversial move for the already under-fire organization.

Formula 1's 2024 season ended last weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, concluding the longest campaign in the sport's history.

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

Red Bull star Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive title victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last month, but the constructors' championship provided a fight to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

After a fierce battle on track, Lando Norris took victory, leading McLaren to claim their first constructors' title since 1998, with Ferrari falling short in P2. Red Bull on the other hand could only manage third place thanks to Sergio Perez's frequent poor performances.

The 2024 season was full of controversy, most notably due to heavily debated driver penalties and spats between the FIA and 2024 champion Verstappen over behaviour both on and off the track.

An FIA penalty sparked a fiery debate between George Russell and Max Verstappen heading into the season finale

Max Verstappen was handed a community service style punishment for swearing at the Singapore GP

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem handed additional power

Following a season of heavy criticism against the sport's governing body, the FIA has now voted through changes that will limit the process of holding their leadership accountable, instead placing more power into the hands of its president.

Changes to the FIA's ethics committee proceedings now mean that only preliminary investigations will be allowed to take place over an issue before awaiting consent from Ben Sulayem and the president of the FIA senate, Carmelo Sanz De Barros in order to be taken any further.

The decision will therefore place further power into Ben Sulayem's hands, with senior figures across the F1 grid reportedly concerned over the decision.

The F1 grid took a stand this season by taking the Grand Prix Drivers Association to Instagram

Along with confirmation of the approval, the FIA provided Sky Sports News with a statement explaining what they hope the amendments will achieve, stating three main reasons for the changes.

"First, to preserve and enhance the independence of the Ethics Committee by reducing the involvement of the FIA Administration in its operation.

"The Ethics Committee previously only reported to the President, it now reports to both the President and the President of the Senate. The Committee now has the powers to independently assess whether or not to launch an investigation."

"Second, as a result of continuous leaks to the media of confidential material, including Ethics Committee reports, it is now proposed that the distribution of any Ethics Committee Report will be limited. This does not prevent either the President or the President of the Senate from involving Senate members or other members of the FIA or its staff in discussing or implementing any recommendations from the Ethics Committee."

"Finally, Ethics Committee Reports can often contain material of a confidential nature, including criminal or safeguarding issues. It was therefore necessary to limit the automatic sharing of this information with multiple members and FIA staff. Limiting the distribution of the report will also protect the complainant and individual subject to the investigation."

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related