US Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - all the latest from Austin
US Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - all the latest from Austin
F1 returns to Austin this weekend for the 2024 United States Grand Prix with six races of the season remaining.
Round 19 of the 2024 season will take place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), as Lando Norris has the chance to take two victories away from Max Verstappen in the sprint and Sunday's race.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
After winning the Singapore GP, Norris has reduced the gap to his Red Bull rival by just 52-points, as he chases after his first championship.
Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also stepped onto the podium in Singapore, and extended McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' standings by 41 points.
The US GP will see Liam Lawson return to Visa Cash App RB, after being announced as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement for the remainder of the season.
But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?
US Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, October 18: FP1 & Sprint Qualifying
Sunny intervals are expected for the first practice session in Austin, which starts at 12:30pm (CDT).
There is 10% chance of rain, with temperatures hitting 25 degrees Celsius as the session progresses.
Temperatures will rise to 28 degrees Celsius for sprint qualifying, and winds will increase to speeds of 26mph.
Saturday, October 19: Sprint Race & Qualifying
There will continue to be sunny intervals and dry conditions heading into Saturday's sprint, with the temperature remaining at 25 degrees Celsius for lights out at 1pm.
Wind speeds will decrease on Saturday to 22mph, as the temperature heats up to 28 for the all important qualifying session.
Sunday, October 20: Race
Sunday's race will kick off a 2pm local time (CDT), with no rain predicted, and sunshine expected throughout the course of the grand prix.
The temperature will increase to 29 degrees Celsius by the end of the race, with visibility expected to be very good all day.
READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hendrick Motorsports release statement following SHOCK disqualification at the Roval
- 27 minutes ago
US Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - all the latest from Austin
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR playoff star DISQUALIFIED after Charlotte race to crash out of postseason
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Charlotte Roval results: Reddick and 23XI avoid elimination with DRAMATIC comeback
- Today 07:15
Hamilton fans and stars react to massive Met Gala announcement
- Today 04:00
Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec