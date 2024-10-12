McLaren chief reveals EXCITING NASCAR plans

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the team's exciting plans regarding the NASCAR Cup Series.

Under Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, McLaren have snatched the lead in the constructors' championship for the first time in a decade.

Whilst the team have been aided by the decline of Red Bull and the underperformance of Sergio Perez, the driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is undoubtedly one of the strongest on the grid.

Norris remains 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, and with six races remaining McLaren are in contention for both titles.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have propelled McLaren to the top of F1

Zak Brown hasn't ruled out the possibility of McLaren racing in NASCAR

F1 championship leaders seek new adventure

McLaren's ambitions however, aren't strictly limited to F1 success, with the British team keen to enhance their growing reputation Stateside.

Arrow McLaren currently compete in IndyCar, and Brown has opened up on the prospect of taking a step into yet another top-level motorsport arena.

Speaking on a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media, the 52-year-old explained that while he was eager to get involved in NASCAR, the practicalities would make it a challenge.

He did, however, admit he was open to the possibility of entering a McLaren car at the iconic Daytona 500 at some stage in the future.

The 500-mile long endurance race is widely regarded as the most prestigious events on the NASCAR calendar, and Brown has refused to rule out his team making a one-off appearance.

NASCAR is one of the most popular racing series in the world

“I think it probably doesn't work for us because it's a massive commitment, right? And it’s multiple car teams and it’s full-time,” Brown explained.

“On the way over here I was asked: ‘What might your relationship with [NASCAR team owner at Hendrick Motorsports] Rick Hendrick be long-term?'.

"And I don’t know the answer to that other than I’d like to have a relationship with his team forever. They’re awesome.

“Would we maybe one day put out a car at Daytona? Yeah, with Rick Hendrick maybe I can see something like that.

“I think it would probably be too big of a commitment, being based in England and things of that nature, to do it, but the Daytona 500 would be pretty cool.”

