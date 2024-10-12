McLaren chief reveals EXCITING NASCAR plans
McLaren chief reveals EXCITING NASCAR plans
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the team's exciting plans regarding the NASCAR Cup Series.
Under Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, McLaren have snatched the lead in the constructors' championship for the first time in a decade.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
Whilst the team have been aided by the decline of Red Bull and the underperformance of Sergio Perez, the driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is undoubtedly one of the strongest on the grid.
Norris remains 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings, and with six races remaining McLaren are in contention for both titles.
F1 championship leaders seek new adventure
McLaren's ambitions however, aren't strictly limited to F1 success, with the British team keen to enhance their growing reputation Stateside.
Arrow McLaren currently compete in IndyCar, and Brown has opened up on the prospect of taking a step into yet another top-level motorsport arena.
Speaking on a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr's Dirty Mo Media, the 52-year-old explained that while he was eager to get involved in NASCAR, the practicalities would make it a challenge.
He did, however, admit he was open to the possibility of entering a McLaren car at the iconic Daytona 500 at some stage in the future.
The 500-mile long endurance race is widely regarded as the most prestigious events on the NASCAR calendar, and Brown has refused to rule out his team making a one-off appearance.
READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
“I think it probably doesn't work for us because it's a massive commitment, right? And it’s multiple car teams and it’s full-time,” Brown explained.
“On the way over here I was asked: ‘What might your relationship with [NASCAR team owner at Hendrick Motorsports] Rick Hendrick be long-term?'.
"And I don’t know the answer to that other than I’d like to have a relationship with his team forever. They’re awesome.
“Would we maybe one day put out a car at Daytona? Yeah, with Rick Hendrick maybe I can see something like that.
“I think it would probably be too big of a commitment, being based in England and things of that nature, to do it, but the Daytona 500 would be pretty cool.”
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren chief reveals EXCITING NASCAR plans
- 1 uur geleden
Retired NASCAR star makes Roval 400 COMEBACK
- 3 uur geleden
Haas announce SHOCK F1 partnership in major grid change
- Today 01:00
Andretti reveal HUGE update towards F1 grid bid
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamlin issues update on 23XI Racing future following NASCAR lawsuit
- Yesterday 22:03
NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec