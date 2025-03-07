Dale Jr. reacts to STUNNING Earnhardt Sr. tribute

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has issued a heartwarming reaction to a stunning tribute set to be paid to his late father Dale Sr.

NASCAR's throwback weekend takes place annually at Darlington Raceway and offers the current stars of the series the chance to honor the sport's heritage, with iconic, historical paint schemes often on show.

This year, Team Penske have revealed that Austin Cindric is set to run a blue and yellow decal on the No. 2 that takes inspiration from Earnhardt Sr's iconic Osterlund Racing car of 1979 and 1980.

Prior to his tragic death at the Daytona 500 in 2001, Earnhardt Sr. had an incredible NASCAR career, winning 76 races in the Cup Series and seven championships.

In that regard, Earnhardt Sr. shares the record for the most Cup Series championships ever won, with Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty the only other drivers to achieve seven title victories.

Rich in racing history.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to awesome tribute

Now, speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dale Earnhardt Jr. - the son of Earnhardt Sr. - has shared his reaction to the news that his father is set to be honored on the No. 2 car.

"Austin text me a few days ago to see what I thought," Earnhardt Jr. wrote in a tweet.

"I told him it's always such an honor for our family to see dad represented during the Darlington throwback weekend."

Meanwhile, Cindric, the driver of the No.2 car, said in an official statement: "There are few names in our sport more recognizable than Earnhardt,"

"The opportunity to pay tribute to a legend, while also recognizing the incredible history of the No. 2 in NASCAR, was the goal behind this scheme."

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington will take place on April 6.

