NASCAR legend's wife reveals he once FARTED in the Oval Office
NASCAR legend's wife reveals he once FARTED in the Oval Office
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been exposed after his wife revealed he once let one rip in the Oval Office on a trip to the White House.
Earnhardt Jr. enjoyed a stellar NASCAR career, winning 26 races during a Cup Series spell that spanned 19 years. Prior to that, the Kannapolis native also enjoyed success in the Xfinity Series, winning two championships in 1998 and 1999.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch hits out at penalty verdict as Cup Series team hit with multiple punishments
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The now 50-year-old was one of the most popular drivers on the grid while racing and remains a fan favorite across the United States.
These days, Earnhardt Jr. can often be found behind the microphone when he is away from the race track, appearing on multiple podcasts.
READ MORE: NASCAR legal move slammed as 23XI and Front Row attorney issues fiery official statement
Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes gruesome confession
Now, in a clip taken from the Bless Your Hardt podcast, one which he co-hosts with his wife Amy, the couple revisited an awkward moment that occurred when he once went to meet the President.
"So we're watching whatever we're watching on TV and Dale goes, 'You know I actually farted in the Oval Office once'," Amy explained.
"I'm like, 'Of course you did, when did you do that?' - when he was there meeting Barack Obama - and he's just like, 'I couldn't hold it' and I was like you probably could have."
Earnhardt Jr interjected: "They were letting us walk around in the room and I walked around behind the desk and was just standing there and I was like 'I got a little fart here',"
"I was like, 'You know what, I'm just gonna leave it right here.'"
Earnhardt Jr. went on to explain that he didn't 'stink out the room' before adding: "Sometimes you're in these spaces that are just, famous spaces,"
"It ain't like I was sitting there going 'damn, I'm going to fart in here'."
In the Oval Office?! 🤣💨@DaleJr | @AmyEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/VjLrS3C4B1— Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) March 7, 2025
READ MORE: NASCAR confirm severe PUNISHMENT after Kyle Larson incident
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR legend's wife reveals he once FARTED in the Oval Office
- 32 minutes ago
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton avoids injury after public Ferrari blunder
- 1 uur geleden
New Lando Norris F1 role revealed ahead of 2025 season
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Phoenix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 18:05
NASCAR Today: Ross Chastain BLASTED as Cup Series star handed 100-point deduction verdict
- Today 17:03
Hollywood legend named to huge role for NASCAR race
- Today 15:00