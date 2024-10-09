close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

A Formula 1 star has admitted that he'll 'no doubt' appear in a rival racing series in the future.

The veteran driver is currently without a confirmed seat on the F1 grid for 2025, with only one seat – the Sauber seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg – still up for grabs.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

And with just six races remaining of the current campaign, the 10-time race winner has opened up on one of his potential options.

Valtteri Bottas is yet to secure his seat on the F1 grid next season
Daniel Ricciardo has been offered the chance to compete in the Supercar series

'No doubt' Bottas will race in Supercars

Valtteri Bottas is in the final year of his current contract with Sauber, but is facing a fight to hold on to his spot having failed to score a single point for the team in 2024.

The Swiss outfit will transition to Audi in 2026, and with Nico Hulkenberg already signed up on a long-term deal, just one seat remains up for grabs.

Bottas, a former Mercedes team-mate of Lewis Hamilton, has previously hinted he would be keen to race in the Australia Supercar Series, and now - just days after CEO Shane Howard confirmed his intention to lure Daniel Ricciardo to the country's premier sports category - he reaffirmed his interest in competing.

Sauber will make the transition to Audi ahead of the 2026 campaign

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

But speaking to Speedcafe, the Finn admitted that will be difficult to accomplish as long as he has other racing commitments, even if it was just in the context of a one-off wildcard appearance.

When quizzed on the prospect, Bottas replied: “Yes, if the calendar works, but obviously while I’m still active in Formula 1, it’s super difficult because almost every weekend is racing.”

Potential conflicts between Sauber/Audi and the brands that participate in Supercars would also pose a challenge, something the 35-year-old is conscious of.

“But let’s see," he added. "Eventually you’ll see me doing a Supercars race, no doubt.”

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

Related

Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg Audi Sauber Valtteri Bottas
F1 boss admits shopping driver to RIVAL team
Latest F1 News

F1 boss admits shopping driver to RIVAL team

  • October 3, 2024 19:00
F1 2025 grid takes fresh TWIST as Audi 'decide' on lineup
F1 Driver Transfers

F1 2025 grid takes fresh TWIST as Audi 'decide' on lineup

  • September 29, 2024 17:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set for HISTORIC Met Gala role

  • 3 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Drive to Survive producer confirms 'MAJOR' Ricciardo news

  • 2 uur geleden
Andretti Global

Andretti releases emotional statement after SHOCK move

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

  • Yesterday 22:06
Latest F1 News

F1 team confirm driver SWAP for Mexico GP

  • Yesterday 20:00
Latest F1 News

Red Bull criticised for 'wrong' Ricciardo call

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x