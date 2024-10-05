Earnhardt Jr. delivers Busch-Briscoe verdict

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has delivered his verdict on Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe’s incident at the Hollywood Casino 400.

Two-time Cup series champion Busch looked to end his longest winless streak at the Kansas Speedway, as he chased Briscoe for the lead during the closing stages of the race.

However, Busch spun at Turn 2 after following the #14’s dirty air, finishing the race in P19 as his winless streak extends.

The incident has led some to believe that if Briscoe was a non-playoff driver then he would have given Busch a pass during the final stretch.

Should Kyle Busch have been given more space?

Now NASCAR legend turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr.. has given his verdict on the Busch-Briscoe incident, featuring on the Dale Jr Download.

“Kyle Busch is not racing for the playoffs, he’s not racing to move forward in the next round,” he said.

“Does Briscoe react differently if that is a playoff driver? I’m not going to sit here and tell you that Chase Briscoe did something wrong because he didn't, he just ran the line. He said I’m gonna run this line and it's your job to figure out how to get around it.

“You know Kyle gets got into the wall and wrecked out.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr does not believe Chase Briscoe did anything wrong

“If you’re Kyle Busch you’re kind of like ‘hey dude we had a good little battle there and I just wanted some respect’. I can absolutely see Kyle Busch’s point.”

“I think it's changed in NASCAR they’re all racing each other way harder and with way more intent and I think we should all be glad that is the case.

“It would not be as exciting if there was a ton of give and take. We would have big chunks of these races where there's just not much to talk about.

“It’s a compelling moment in the race and an unfortunate one for Kyle.”

