NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits ‘ZERO confidence’ in own skills
NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed a huge personal weakness when discussing an issue he still faces on track.
The former Cup Series star retired from full-time racing in 2017, and now juggles his broadcasting role and personal endeavours with the occasional track return.
This year Earnhardt Jr. raced for JR Motorsports, most recently returning to the wheel at Bristol Motor Speedway, racing in the Xfinity Series.
The 49-year-old pulled off a seventh-place finish, proving he still has what it takes to battle around the circuit.
Can Earnhardt Jr. still race?
In a recent episode of his 'Dale Jr. Download', the son of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, revealed he still struggles with putting faith in his own abilities.
In the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his performance, describing the Xfinity Cup race as: "not so satisfying" after facing severe radio issues throughout.
In an assessment of his struggles, the two-time Daytona 500 winner openly admitted: “That is my Achilles heel, especially at this age.
“Everywhere I go I have zero confidence in my ability to go out there and qualify well no matter what I’m, driving.”
"I wish I could control that anxiety stuff better but I don't know it's just who I am" he concluded.
Despite this setback, Earnhardt Jr. holds the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with at least one national series start and doesn't look ready to throw in the towel just yet despite admitting he may not have long left in the sport.
With no racing plans contracted for 2025 however, Earnhardt Jr. will need to focus on overcoming these personal issues if he hopes to find more success when stepping behind the wheel at future events.
