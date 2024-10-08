close global

Horner tips Ricciardo for HUGE career move after Red Bull firing

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has tipped Daniel Ricciardo for a shock career change moving forward.

The Australian was recently fired by Visa Cash App RB and Red Bull, losing his seat on the F1 grid for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed

It could be his F1 career over for good, too, with very limited options available for next year at this stage.

Liam Lawson is set to step into the VCARB for the remainder of 2024 with a view to landing a permanent spot in 2025.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled since leaving Red Bull at the end of 2018
Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the 2024 season

What’s next for Daniel Ricciardo after F1 exit?

Ricciardo must fear not. His former boss believes he would be a natural in another line of work, tipping him to make a shock move in the near future.

“He’s so good in front of the camera, he’s a natural entertainer and showman,” Horner said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“He will be for sure in front of the camera at some point, and I’m sure there’ll be a documentary or something that’ll be fascinating.”

A disastrous Singapore GP signaled the end of Ricciardo’s F1 career, and Lawson was promptly announced as his replacement for the rest of the 2024 season.

Daniel Ricciardo could one day deliver F1 coverage

According to Horner, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko wanted the 35-year-old dropped at the Spanish GP, but the team persisted with Ricciardo giving him more time to attempt to better his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ricciardo’s next step after F1 remains unknown, however, V8 Supercars CEO Shane Howard has extended an informal offer to join the championship, revealing it would be ‘massive’ for the series to involve the Aussie.

Outside of motorsport, Ricciardo is also invested in various other projects including the production of upcoming Hulu comedy series Downforce, and his own clothing line Enchanté.

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo Christian Horner
