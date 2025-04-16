Christian Horner on Red Bull's issues...and why they might not improve until 2027

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull's wind tunnel has hindered their performance in 2025, but the team will not have their new new one until 2027

Red Bull's result at the Bahrain Grand Prix, P6 for Max Verstappen and P9 for Yuki Tsunoda, prompted a crisis meeting with the bosses afterwards.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, team principal Horner revealed that the team have identified the problem, but expressed that finding a solution may be more difficult.

“Primarily the wind tunnel has driven us in a direction that isn't replicating what we're on track and so, then you end up with a mishmash between what your tools are telling you and what the track data is and so obviously now as we're accumulating track data, it's the track data that's driving the solutions,” he said.

“I think it's clear we understand what the problem is, it's implementing the solution. It's the entry phase into the mid-corner that needs addressing and giving him [Verstappen] the ability and grip and confidence that takes carry speed into entry of corners, now that's fundamentally an aero issue that we need to be able to give him that grip.

“The problem that we have is that we're at the end of a set of regulations where the gains are very, very marginal and I think we're seeing some of the shortcomings in our current tunnel.”

Is Red Bull’s wind tunnel hindering them?

Red Bull are currently operating with an old wind tunnel, which has been described by Horner as a ‘Cold War’ relic and was used for the development of Concorde in the 1960s.

In contrast, rival team Aston Martin have already started using a state-of-the-art wind tunnel that provides new technology to allow aerodynamicists to observe their F1 car in greater detail.

However, according to Horner the team will have to wait until 2027 to receive their new wind tunnel; but with current rumours about Verstappen’s future at the team, could this be too late?

“We have a new tunnel coming online for ‘27 but we have the current tool certainly for another 18 months or so,” he added.

“The new one is currently ahead of schedule but would be for implementation in 2027.”

READ MORE: 323-race NASCAR Cup Series star announces divorce from wife

Related