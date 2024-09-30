close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

A British racing star is set to make history later on Monday, taking part in an IndyCar test for the first time.

Jamie Chadwick will get the opportunity to test with Andretti Global, in an official NTT IndyCar Series test at Barber Motorsports Park.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

She will become the first female Indy NXT race winner to test in IndyCar since Pippa Mann back in 2011, and will strengthen her standing within the Andretti team.

Chadwick has raced in Indy NXT since the 2023 season, and showed marked improvement in 2024, claiming her first podium, pole position and victory in the series.

Jamie Chadwick has been racing with Andretti since 2023

Chadwick's IndyCar test

Chadwick is a British racing phenom, holding the records for the most wins, podiums, pole positions and points in the W Series, where she also claimed the 2019, 2021 and 2022 championship titles.

She has been a part of the Williams Formula 1 set up since 2020, at first as a development driver and now as an official driver and the F1 Academy Advisor for fellow Williams driver Lia Block.

Chadwick finished seventh in the Indy NXT standings last season, and her partnership with Andretti is set to extend into the future, with this official IndyCar Series test potentially a sign of things to come.

On the opportunity, Chadwick said: "I’m incredibly excited to be testing in IndyCar for the first time with Andretti Global at Barber Motorsports Park later this year.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the team for this opportunity. It is, for sure, one I am going to relish. The NTT IndyCar Series remains my goal, so I cannot wait to learn as much as possible on that day at one of the most demanding tracks on the calendar."

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

Related

2024 2023 Andretti Global Jamie Chadwick NTT IndyCar Series
IndyCar champ Palou reveals switch to ALTERNATIVE racing series
IndyCar

IndyCar champ Palou reveals switch to ALTERNATIVE racing series

  • Yesterday 02:00
Andretti BOMBSHELL emerges as huge claim made on team's future
IndyCar

Andretti BOMBSHELL emerges as huge claim made on team's future

  • September 27, 2024 22:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

  • 1 uur geleden
Red Bull

Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory

  • Today 18:00
IndyCar

British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test

  • Today 17:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting

  • Today 16:00
Red Bull

Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x