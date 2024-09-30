Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread
A huge update has emerged regarding Sergio Perez and his Formula 1 future amid rumors he could be set to announce his retirement from the sport at the Mexican Grand Prix.
2024 has been a tough season for Perez so far, consistently struggling to match the performances of three-time world champion and team-mate Max Verstappen.
Despite a run of four podiums from the opening five races that had buoyed Red Bull into a strong position in the constructors' championship, Perez has only claimed 41 points from his last 12 races and is sat in eighth in the drivers' standings.
Perez's early season form convinced Red Bull to hand him a contract extension that runs until the end of next season, but that decision was already being questioned around the time of the summer break.
Team principal Christian Horner came out and confirmed Perez's slot for the rest of the 2024 season, but his future is still somewhat up in the air.
Perez to announce F1 retirement?
Recently, rumors have been circling suggesting Perez may seek to announce his retirement at his home grand prix next month, when F1 takes to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
F1 journalist Joe Saward wrote in his blog that Red Bull are considering the option as to give him 'a more gentle exit than being fired'.
Similar rumors about Perez's retirement swirled around last year's Mexican GP too, but the 34-year-old clung on to keep his position with the world champions.
Now, after consulting GPFans sources close to the Red Bull driver, they have made it clear that Perez has every intention of fulfilling his contract with Red Bull in full and continuing to drive for many more years, so retirement is not on the driver's mind any time soon.
The Mexican will be hoping to boost his results in the final six races of the season in order to help his team clinch the constructors' championship and will be looking to secure his first victory since April 2023 when F1 heads to Mexico next month.
