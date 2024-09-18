Hamilton delivers HEART-WARMING message after title success

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has issued an emotional message following some Mercedes title success.

Hamilton is set to leave his current team at the end of 2024, linking up with Ferrari for next season and beyond.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

In what was perhaps the most shocking transfer news in F1 history, Hamilton confirmed the move in February of this year despite having won six of his seven titles with Mercedes.

With Mercedes' form having gone stale under the new regulations, the F1 champ clearly felt it was time for a change, and he will now race for the sport's most iconic team.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Lewis Hamilton will drive for Ferrari from 2025

Lewis Hamilton secured a stunning victory at the 2024 British Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton dealt Mercedes blow amid Wolff's Baku doubts

Hamilton congratulates junior Mercedes star

Despite a disappointing display on track at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix recently, Hamilton quickly found a pick-me-up, reveling in the success of a Mercedes junior driver.

The British star took to Instagram to commend Kenzo Craigie, who is part of the Mercedes junior program, following his success in becoming the 2024 FIA karting world champion in the OK-Junior category.

Born in the UK in 2010, Craigie joined the Mercedes Junior Programme for 2023, having shot to the top of the British karting scene. The program has produced some of motorsport's finest talents including Esteban Ocon, George Russell and most recently, Hamilton's own replacement Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton in F1 from 2025

The young star, who like many, idolizes Hamilton, shared his success on his own social media.

Hamilton commented underneath the post: "Incredible drive, well done 👏🏾👏🏾," before then sharing it to his story.

On his story, Hamilton expressed how it had made him feel: "Seeing this has made my day. Well done, keep going."

If the young Mercedes star can follow in the footsteps of his hero, the future of F1 could be in safe hands.

READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related