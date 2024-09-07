Ferrari confirm MAJOR change for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Ferrari confirm MAJOR change for Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Ferrari Challenge will join F1 as a support series for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix in a change from last years' schedule.
Created in 1993, the ‘Challenge’ is a single-marque motorsport championship, reserved exclusively for owners of Ferrari road cars who want to race on track.
The Ferrari Challenge now encompasses four official series in North America, Europe, the UK and Japan, where competitors from each series are brought together at the annual World Finals (Finali Mondiali) event.
Its addition to the Las Vegas GP means fans will watch two series race down the iconic Strip adding value to their experience.
Why has the Ferrari Challenge been added to the Las Vegas GP?
Whilst F1’s usual support series F2, F3 and F1 Academy will be absent in Las Vegas, bosses believe the Ferrari Challenge being brought on board will add more value to the occasion.
“The addition of the Ferrari Challenge series further demonstrates our commitment to delivering an even bigger and better racing event than ever before,” said Silvia Bellot, VP of Sporting and Race Operations at Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.
“Last year we made the dream of racing down Las Vegas Boulevard a reality, and we are thrilled that we can now offer fans twice the racing action for the price of a single ticket. Whether it be on or off-track, we are dedicated to providing fans with a truly unforgettable experience.”
“We are very proud and delighted to offer our Ferrari Challenge drivers the chance to compete on a circuit that has become instantly iconic, as part of the weekend that sees Formula 1 starring on the same track," Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Ferrari Endurance and Corse Clienti added.
“The success of our one-make series is also based on offering customers the opportunity to compete on the best and most spectacular tracks in the world, and the setting provided by Las Vegas is undoubtedly unique in this respect.”
