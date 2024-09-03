Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

Scott Dixon has reacted to breaking racing legend Mario Andretti's IndyCar record in Milwaukee at the weekend.

Dixon finished second in the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 on Sunday, just behind Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

In doing so, the #9 driver claimed his 142nd podium in the IndyCar series - a number that sees him surpass the legendary Mario Andretti to sit top of the all-time podium rankings.

Unfortunately, Dixon is out of the championship battle heading into the final race in Nashville, but he did seem very happy to have broken the above record.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

IndyCar heads to Nashville for the 2024 finale on September 15th

Scott Dixon breaks IndyCar record

Speaking to the media after the race and reacting to his latest achievement, Dixon explained that it was an honor to be mentioned above legendary names such as Andretti.

When informed of his achievement post-race, Dixon explained: “Obviously Mario [Andretti], I’m a massive fan of Mario. He’s a huge part of our series,"

"Again, I keep saying it, but it’s so cool that him and A.J. [Foyt] and many others, whether it’s Rick [Mears], come to a lot of our races.

‌“Obviously Mario raced in a lot of different categories, as well, and achieved many great things. Just to be mentioned with any of those guys is very special.”

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Related