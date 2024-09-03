close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

Scott Dixon has reacted to breaking racing legend Mario Andretti's IndyCar record in Milwaukee at the weekend.

Dixon finished second in the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 on Sunday, just behind Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin.

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

In doing so, the #9 driver claimed his 142nd podium in the IndyCar series - a number that sees him surpass the legendary Mario Andretti to sit top of the all-time podium rankings.

Unfortunately, Dixon is out of the championship battle heading into the final race in Nashville, but he did seem very happy to have broken the above record.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

IndyCar heads to Nashville for the 2024 finale on September 15th

Scott Dixon breaks IndyCar record

Speaking to the media after the race and reacting to his latest achievement, Dixon explained that it was an honor to be mentioned above legendary names such as Andretti.

When informed of his achievement post-race, Dixon explained: “Obviously Mario [Andretti], I’m a massive fan of Mario. He’s a huge part of our series,"

"Again, I keep saying it, but it’s so cool that him and A.J. [Foyt] and many others, whether it’s Rick [Mears], come to a lot of our races.

‌“Obviously Mario raced in a lot of different categories, as well, and achieved many great things. Just to be mentioned with any of those guys is very special.”

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Related

IndyCar Team Penske Mario Andretti Scott Dixon Nashville
IndyCar star without team for 2025 teases HUGE update on future
IndyCar

IndyCar star without team for 2025 teases HUGE update on future

  • Yesterday 17:00
IndyCar title race takes HUGE swing after Palou disaster in dramatic Milwaukee Mile 250 race 2
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250

IndyCar title race takes HUGE swing after Palou disaster in dramatic Milwaukee Mile 250 race 2

  • September 1, 2024 23:09

Latest News

Adrian Newey

Newey F1 future news coming 'this week' as Red Bull legend set to confirm next move

  • 7 minutes ago
IndyCar

Power vows to 'FIGHT hard' in Nashville for IndyCar title

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar

Dixon reacts to BREAKING racing legend's IndyCar record

  • 3 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari confirm major SPLIT ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • Today 15:00
Mercedes

Mercedes make Verstappen decision as Wolff addresses 2026 rumors

  • Today 05:00
NASCAR

NASCAR star reveals health update after Cook Out 500 crash

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x