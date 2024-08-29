Hamlin reveals MILLION DOLLAR boost for NASCAR team
Denny Hamlin has revealed that a NASCAR team is set to receive a million dollar boost after their recent performance.
NASCAR provided another evening of entertainment at the Daytona International Speedway last Saturday, which saw Harrison Burton claim his first victory for Wood Brothers Racing.
The Coke Zero 400 also saw multiple terrifying incidents with the cars of Josh Berry and Michael McDowell both going airborne.
However, Burton still managed to capture headlines as he earned his spot in the playoffs, a major result for the Wood Brothers team.
Wood Brothers Racing set for million dollar boost
Not only will the victory itself have been a reward, but it will also translate into a financial one according to Denny Hamlin on his Actions Detrimental podcast.
“It’s great to see, you know, the Wood Brothers get their 100th,” Hamlin said.
“They’ve been stuck on that 99 for quite some time now.”
“This is, as he mentioned in his post race, such a huge deal financially for them over the next two years. You know, the revenue is in the millions and millions of more that they’re going to get now than what they were being, you know, ranked 34th.”
“What will happen immediately is, at the end of this year, they’re going to get, I don’t even think it paid anything for the point fund, back in 34th.
“It was $0, right? I think past 25th was nothing. They’re now going to get 16th, at least 16th place money, which is a million dollars, basically, to make the playoffs in your year-end point fund.
“So, that’s a million bonus. Then, the charter ranking will go up tons, which I mentioned how much per spot they’re about it is.
“So it’s, yeah, it’s millions of dollars, which is, it’s big for a team like this.”
