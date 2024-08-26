Star claims MAJOR IndyCar change has made racing WORSE

An IndyCar star has hit out a significant change which they believe has made the racing worse in the series.

IndyCar introduced their hybrid system at Mid-Ohio in early July, a unit that operates at a maximum of 12,000rpm.

When the hybrid assist button is deployed, additional horsepower is engaged giving an extra 60bhp to a driver.

It can also be combined with push-to-pass on road courses and street circuits, where the output gives a driver an additional 120bh, a total of 800hp.

There were less overtakes in Toronto this year

Pato O’Ward criticises new IndyCar hybrid system

However, IndyCar stars have observed that the new system has not changed much overall and barely makes a difference to lap times.

One driver to propound this view is Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward, who claims it has not changed how he drives nor does it produce better racing.

In fact, the races in Toronto and Mid-Ohio produced 140 and 116 on-track passes respectively, both lower than last year.

“I would say even in Mid-Ohio – it’s a simple system,” O’Ward said ahead of the Grand Prix of Portland.

“You compare it to Push to Pass. Instead of using the boost from the engine, it’s using it from the battery pack.

“I would say it hasn’t been a massive change in terms of what we need to do in the car. Obviously there’s more times we need to click this button. I think it’s been more of a factor for the racing.

“I think the racing has taken a big step down just looking in Mid-Ohio, Toronto. People don’t need to use their push to pass anymore to defend sometimes. That’s ultimately just opened doors to less fights on track. At least that’s what I feel.”

