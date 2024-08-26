Hamilton set to be REPLACED at Italian Grand Prix
Mercedes superstar and seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to be replaced at the Italian Grand Prix next weekend as his exit from the team looms.
Team chief Toto Wolff confirmed this at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, with one of Hamilton's potential successors when he departs for Ferrari set to drive his car in FP1 at Monza.
Hamilton had a difficult weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, receiving a three-place grid penalty after impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying and failing to set a time quick enough to get out of Q2.
As a result, the seven-time world champion started the race in P14 and could only manage to climb up to P8 - a long way off the dizzying heights of Spa and Silverstone.
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
Despite the announcement that Hamilton will leave for Ferrari at the end of 2024 coming in advance of this season, his replacement at the Silver Arrows is yet to be announced.
Wolff has been frank in his desire to see Max Verstappen race with the team, however has since ruled out a move for 2025 suggesting they had settled on their line-up.
Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is expected to drive with the team next year, after impressing in various feeder series championships and when testing old F1 machinery.
The Italian bypassed Formula 3 to enter the Formula 2 championship this season, where he has achieved a sprint race victory at Silverstone and a feature race win in Hungary.
Wolff has now confirmed that it will be Antonelli driving Hamilton's car in FP1 in Monza, replacing the seven-time champion.
That is according to The Athletic's Luke Smith, who reports that the Mercedes chief has confirmed as such.
Wolff has described the promotion as an ‘emotional moment’ as Antonelli - a Mercedes junior protege - makes his debut in an F1 session.
