Ferrari struck by MAJOR issue at Dutch GP as Sainz setback emerges
Ferrari have been hit with a major setback at the Dutch Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz was forced to retire in FP2.
The Spaniard suffered a gearbox issue as the team had no choice but to call him into the pits to address the problem – confirming that he would not take part in the session again.
Sainz only managed to complete seven laps in the dry before returning to the garage, in a significant blow to his and the team's weekend.
The retirement means the team will lack dry data for Sunday's race, especially if it rains in tomorrow's FP3 session.
Ferrari woes continue at the Dutch GP
Ferrari have brought a new upgrade package to the Dutch GP with revisions to their floor in an attempt to catch up to their rivals.
The team have been winless since Charles Leclerc secured a victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, and have since fallen behind McLaren in the constructors' championship.
Whilst Sainz was forced to sit the session out, his team-mate did not fare much better out on track, locking up heavily as he attempted to get past Sergio Perez.
The Monegasque star only managed to set the ninth fastest time, usurped by Kevin Magnussen in the Haas in a further blow to Ferrari.
