Arrow McLaren ace expresses DISAPPOINTMENT despite milestone achievement

Arrow McLaren star Nolan Siegel has expressed his disappointment in himself despite achieving his best IndyCar result.

The team announced the signing of Siegel in June, replacing former Formula 2 star Theo Pourchaire, who was expected to remain at Arrow McLaren for the rest of the year.

Siegel has signed with the team on a multi-year deal after Arrow McLaren made a series of driver swaps before settling on their current line-up.

The team currently fields Siegel alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi, with the latter leaving the team at the end of the season.

How has Nolan Siegal fared in IndyCar so far?

Siegel secured a P20 result on his debut with Arrow McLaren at Mid-Ohio, and has been steadily improving his performances since.

The 19-year-old’s most recent outing at the World Wide Technology Raceway proved the most successful, claiming a P7 finish ahead of both of his team-mates.

Despite his career best finish, Siegel expressed disappointment with the result, believing he could have achieved more in the race.

Siegel battled from his P20 starting grid spot where he fought to claim a position in the top ten, however a pit-road penalty kept him from battling for a potential podium.

“It was my best result in the NTT IndyCar Series so far with a top-10,” he said to Motorsport.com.

“The car was awesome all day, but unfortunately, I made a mistake speeding on pit lane and that cost us a podium — or even more.

“I'm a bit disappointed, but it's good to be disappointed with a seventh-place result."

Siegel's team-mates both struggled, with O’Ward suffering a mechanical failure, whilst Rossi was caught up in restart pile-up with only nine laps of the race remaining.

