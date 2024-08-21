close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move

'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move

'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move

'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move

NASCAR star Kyle Busch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question one of his fellow drivers in recent days.

Busch did so in the aftermath of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan where he finished the race P4 in his #8 Chevrolet.

READ MORE: NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle

Behind Busch in P5 was Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski, but only after the pair were involved in a tussle out on track.

On a restart towards the end of the race, the #6 car checked up with Busch behind, forcing the #8 car and everybody behind him to also have to slow down.

READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag

Tyler Reddick won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Kyle Busch questions Brad Keselowski

Fortunately, it did not harm Busch's chances too much, with the experienced star able to climb back up to fourth.

However, after the race, he did question Keselowski on social media, with the veteran clearly not happy with his colleague.

"What the f**k was the 6 doing?!" Busch replied to a replay of the restart.

Busch's P4 in Michigan marks one of his best results of the season so far with it being just his third top-five finish of 2024.

Earlier this year, Busch also finished P4 in Delaware, whilst his season-best finish so far of third place came in Atlanta in just the second race of the season.

READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

Related

Kyle Busch FireKeepers Casino 400 Brad Keselowski Michigan
NASCAR insider 'concerned' after terrifying Michigan crash
NASCAR

NASCAR insider 'concerned' after terrifying Michigan crash

  • Yesterday 21:00
Major NASCAR sponsor tipped for MASSIVE switch to new team
NASCAR

Major NASCAR sponsor tipped for MASSIVE switch to new team

  • Yesterday 04:00

Latest News

NASCAR

'Consensus' on Dillon's NASCAR playoff appeal revealed

  • 32 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen opens up on NASCAR star argument

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move

  • 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton fired Ferrari WARNING ahead of 2025 switch

  • 3 uur geleden
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo accused of 'choosing money over racing heart' in SAVAGE dig

  • Today 00:00
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x