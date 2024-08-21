'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move
'What the f**k' - Busch QUESTIONS NASCAR driver after strange Michigan move
NASCAR star Kyle Busch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question one of his fellow drivers in recent days.
Busch did so in the aftermath of the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan where he finished the race P4 in his #8 Chevrolet.
Behind Busch in P5 was Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Brad Keselowski, but only after the pair were involved in a tussle out on track.
On a restart towards the end of the race, the #6 car checked up with Busch behind, forcing the #8 car and everybody behind him to also have to slow down.
Kyle Busch questions Brad Keselowski
Fortunately, it did not harm Busch's chances too much, with the experienced star able to climb back up to fourth.
However, after the race, he did question Keselowski on social media, with the veteran clearly not happy with his colleague.
"What the f**k was the 6 doing?!" Busch replied to a replay of the restart.
What the Fu€k was the 6 doing?!— Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 19, 2024
Busch's P4 in Michigan marks one of his best results of the season so far with it being just his third top-five finish of 2024.
Earlier this year, Busch also finished P4 in Delaware, whilst his season-best finish so far of third place came in Atlanta in just the second race of the season.
