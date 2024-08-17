Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag
NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has been told he would 'cry' if put up against Max Verstappen.
Larson has stormed to seven NASCAR road course race wins in just 24 starts, and has four cup series victories in 2024, leading the standings from Tyler Reddick, as well as being a NASCAR Cup Series champion from the 2021 season.
Verstappen, meanwhile, has seven Formula 1 grand prix victories in 2024, and is well on his way to claiming a fourth consecutive world championship title with his Red Bull team.
The Dutchman is already likely to go down as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, breaking multiple records and being third on the all-time race winners list at the age of just 26.
Verstappen and Larson debate
Hendrick Motorsport star Larson recently claimed that he was a better all-round driver than Verstappen, and that there's 'no way' Verstappen could win a Cup race at Bristol.
Now, Verstappen's fellow countryman has jumped to the defence of the three-time word champion, suggesting that Larson is in an 'American bubble'.
Speaking to Racing News365, Dutch racing driver Tim Coronel said: "If you think you're better than Max Verstappen, I'd actually really like to have a match between them, because you're going to lose.
"Max in those GT cars also goes bellowing, in the sim, with everything. Kyle, sorry, but then I think you are wrong in life. Then you haven't understood what driving a car is at all.
"Two practice sessions for Max and then Kyle is going to cry in a corner somewhere."
