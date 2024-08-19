NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has secured his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season after a pass in overtime at the Michigan International Speedway.
Reddick was involved in a dramatic late tussle with Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, with both drivers swapping the lead in two different overtime phases, but it was the #45 Toyota driver that came out on top.
READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag
With Reddick having already won a Cup Series race this year and guaranteed his spot in the playoffs, it now means that at least two drivers will make the playoffs via the regular season standings.
After his battle with the eventual winner, Byron came home in second, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs finishing in third.
Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five, with the full unofficial order available below.
READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan results
1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
2. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
6. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
7. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
9. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
15. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
19. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
21. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
22. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
27. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
29. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
34. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar star reveals infuriating reason he couldn’t challenge for Bommarito 500 victory
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle
- 3 uur geleden
Herta CRITICIZES IndyCar after Newgarden decision
- Today 17:00
NASCAR weather forecast: Latest from Michigan ahead of Monday race after rain DELAYS
- Today 16:30
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
- Today 15:00
NASCAR Race Today at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times and how to watch
- Today 14:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct