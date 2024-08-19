NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick has secured his second NASCAR Cup Series win of the season after a pass in overtime at the Michigan International Speedway.

Reddick was involved in a dramatic late tussle with Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, with both drivers swapping the lead in two different overtime phases, but it was the #45 Toyota driver that came out on top.

With Reddick having already won a Cup Series race this year and guaranteed his spot in the playoffs, it now means that at least two drivers will make the playoffs via the regular season standings.

After his battle with the eventual winner, Byron came home in second, with Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs finishing in third.

Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five, with the full unofficial order available below.

FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan results

1. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

2. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

6. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

7. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

9. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

14. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

15. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

19. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

21. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

22. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

23. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

27. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

29. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

34. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

