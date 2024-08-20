One Formula 1 team have been told they hold a huge advantage when it comes to landing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey ahead of next season.

After almost two decades worth of service with the reigning constructors' champions, Newey is set to depart the team in the first quarter of 2025.

Since then, multiple teams have been linked with landing the iconic designer.

Ferrari, for example, have been heavily linked with the 65-year-old, with reports suggesting that Newey had signed a $105 million deal with the Italian outfit.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin are also known to be keen, with Newey having been given a 'secret' tour of their factory back in June, with recent reports even suggesting that a deal has been done between the two parties.

If that is true, it could be because of one distinct advantage that Aston Martin holds over their Newey competitors.

Adrian Newey has been linked with several F1 teams ahead of 2025

Lawrence Stroll is reportedly keen to bring Adrian Newey to Aston Martin

Aston Martin hold Adrian Newey advantage

This advantage was recently discussed on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast by pundit and pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz.

Kravitz believes that a former Red Bull ally of Newey's - who is now at Aston Martin - could make a move to the Silverstone-based outfit very appealing, even suggesting that Newey may have held talks with said individual over the switch.

"You look at the investment that's already happened at Aston Martin, you look at their factory. He's already got Dan Fallows, who he worked with successfully at Red Bull, to be there with him," Kravitz explained.

"I would imagine he would have definitely talked to Dan Fallows and asked, 'What is this place that I'm coming to? What's it like?'

"I asked Dan Fallows about this in Hungary actually, whether he'd be happy with Newey joining him. Fallows said, 'What you have to understand is that Adrian is a relentless, unstoppable Formula 1 competitor, and I would be amazed if he didn't join another team, and I would certainly welcome working with Adrian again at Aston Martin'."

Dan Fallows joined Aston Martin in 2022 after 16 years at Red Bull

Kravitz continued, explaining that with the team already in place at Aston Martin, Newey could be the figurehead they need to drive them towards success.

“We've all had discussions with various people at Aston Martin about what you can offer someone like Newey," he continued.

"You can say, 'just come in, be a figurehead, sprinkle your magic dust here and there, put our people on the right path, and we think we've got the ability to do the rest with Fallows and the team that are already there'.

"It's a judgment call for Newey, where he wants to feel happy ending up at and the current leader, if we're to believe the rumors, is Aston Martin - but it could be any of those teams."

