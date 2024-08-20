Huge Newey advantage revealed for Red Bull rivals as 'talks' touted
Huge Newey advantage revealed for Red Bull rivals as 'talks' touted
One Formula 1 team have been told they hold a huge advantage when it comes to landing Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey ahead of next season.
After almost two decades worth of service with the reigning constructors' champions, Newey is set to depart the team in the first quarter of 2025.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
Since then, multiple teams have been linked with landing the iconic designer.
Ferrari, for example, have been heavily linked with the 65-year-old, with reports suggesting that Newey had signed a $105 million deal with the Italian outfit.
Elsewhere, Aston Martin are also known to be keen, with Newey having been given a 'secret' tour of their factory back in June, with recent reports even suggesting that a deal has been done between the two parties.
If that is true, it could be because of one distinct advantage that Aston Martin holds over their Newey competitors.
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Aston Martin hold Adrian Newey advantage
This advantage was recently discussed on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast by pundit and pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz.
Kravitz believes that a former Red Bull ally of Newey's - who is now at Aston Martin - could make a move to the Silverstone-based outfit very appealing, even suggesting that Newey may have held talks with said individual over the switch.
"You look at the investment that's already happened at Aston Martin, you look at their factory. He's already got Dan Fallows, who he worked with successfully at Red Bull, to be there with him," Kravitz explained.
"I would imagine he would have definitely talked to Dan Fallows and asked, 'What is this place that I'm coming to? What's it like?'
"I asked Dan Fallows about this in Hungary actually, whether he'd be happy with Newey joining him. Fallows said, 'What you have to understand is that Adrian is a relentless, unstoppable Formula 1 competitor, and I would be amazed if he didn't join another team, and I would certainly welcome working with Adrian again at Aston Martin'."
Kravitz continued, explaining that with the team already in place at Aston Martin, Newey could be the figurehead they need to drive them towards success.
“We've all had discussions with various people at Aston Martin about what you can offer someone like Newey," he continued.
"You can say, 'just come in, be a figurehead, sprinkle your magic dust here and there, put our people on the right path, and we think we've got the ability to do the rest with Fallows and the team that are already there'.
"It's a judgment call for Newey, where he wants to feel happy ending up at and the current leader, if we're to believe the rumors, is Aston Martin - but it could be any of those teams."
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals HUGE live concert announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR insider 'concerned' after terrifying Michigan crash
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton 'left out' of latest Mercedes decision
- 2 uur geleden
Huge Newey advantage revealed for Red Bull rivals as 'talks' touted
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar team eyeing 'next level' as MAJOR change confirmed
- Today 17:00
Schumacher earns WHOLESOME win in racing return
- Today 05:00
Major NASCAR sponsor tipped for MASSIVE switch to new team
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct