IndyCar ace reveals fellow driver SCREAMED at him after Bommarito 500 clash
IndyCar ace reveals fellow driver SCREAMED at him after Bommarito 500 clash
David Malukas has revealed that Will Power screamed in his face after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday.
Malukas was running fifth in the race and looking like he could be on for a strong finish with 21 laps to go as he eyed up a move on Team Penske's Power.
READ MORE: IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
The #66 Meyer Shank Racing driver got a big run underneath Power and tried to make a move, but things ended in disaster for the 22-year-old.
As he attempted to overtake, the two drivers collided, with the crash sending Malukas spinning and into the wall at speed.
READ MORE: IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison
Malukas: Power just came by and screamed at me
Many online felt that Power was the one to blame for the incident, although he did avoid any penalty from race officials.
Strangely, though, Power reportedly screamed in Malukas' face in the paddock after the collision, seemingly blaming the 22-year-old for causing the accident.
“I had a run, I set it up, I went down the inside,” Malukas explained.
HEARTBREAK for @malukasdavid and the No. 66!— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 18, 2024
📺: #Bommarito500 on USA and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8tjejCPxmN
“I still need to look back at the video and see how it was but from my side, I felt like I came in…Power just came by and screamed at me, I don’t even know if he got a penalty there, but I braked, I slowed down and gave him as much room as I could, other than the curb, and he gave me a tap - there’s not much more I can do.
“He’s screaming at me. Man, you have a whole second lane you can go up there. So, yeah, I would still continue to do the move.
“I thought it was a good move, I gave him the space and slowed down. If he’d have just stayed in that second lane we’d have been perfectly fine.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar winner Newgarden reacts to CONTROVERSIAL race ending
- 37 minutes ago
F1 boss targets KEY issues during Drive to Survive star's reign
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar ace reveals fellow driver SCREAMED at him after Bommarito 500 clash
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen sim racing hack revealed despite hobby BAN
- 3 uur geleden
Former NASCAR champion breaks silence on DWI arrest
- Today 19:00
Key Verstappen ally tipped to REJECT promotion in driver blow
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep