IndyCar ace reveals fellow driver SCREAMED at him after Bommarito 500 clash

David Malukas has revealed that Will Power screamed in his face after the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday.

Malukas was running fifth in the race and looking like he could be on for a strong finish with 21 laps to go as he eyed up a move on Team Penske's Power.

The #66 Meyer Shank Racing driver got a big run underneath Power and tried to make a move, but things ended in disaster for the 22-year-old.

As he attempted to overtake, the two drivers collided, with the crash sending Malukas spinning and into the wall at speed.

The Bommarito 500 was won by Josef Newgarden

Malukas: Power just came by and screamed at me

Many online felt that Power was the one to blame for the incident, although he did avoid any penalty from race officials.

Strangely, though, Power reportedly screamed in Malukas' face in the paddock after the collision, seemingly blaming the 22-year-old for causing the accident.

“I had a run, I set it up, I went down the inside,” Malukas explained.

“I still need to look back at the video and see how it was but from my side, I felt like I came in…Power just came by and screamed at me, I don’t even know if he got a penalty there, but I braked, I slowed down and gave him as much room as I could, other than the curb, and he gave me a tap - there’s not much more I can do.

“He’s screaming at me. Man, you have a whole second lane you can go up there. So, yeah, I would still continue to do the move.

“I thought it was a good move, I gave him the space and slowed down. If he’d have just stayed in that second lane we’d have been perfectly fine.”

