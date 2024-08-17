NASCAR qualifying CANCELLED for rain - FireKeepers Casino 400 starting order

NASCAR has canceled qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway after poor weather conditions hit the circuit.

The announcement that qualifying would not take place was made via NASCAR's social media channels, with the final practice session in Michigan also halted.

The rain had affected approximately half of the practice session and with a huge storm approaching, NASCAR decided to cancel qualifying, which was scheduled to take place shortly after.

With cars now unable to compete for their starting spot, NASCAR has confirmed that the order for Sunday's race will be set as per the rule book, which means that the lineup will now be based on NASCAR Performance Metric Values.

NASCAR has confirmed that Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin will start at the front of the order for tomorrow's race, with the rest of the order listed below.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

1. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

6. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

9. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

15. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

17. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

19. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

23. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

29. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

31. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing

36. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing



