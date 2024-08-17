close global

NASCAR qualifying CANCELLED for rain - FireKeepers Casino 400 starting order

NASCAR has canceled qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway after poor weather conditions hit the circuit.

The announcement that qualifying would not take place was made via NASCAR's social media channels, with the final practice session in Michigan also halted.

The rain had affected approximately half of the practice session and with a huge storm approaching, NASCAR decided to cancel qualifying, which was scheduled to take place shortly after.

With cars now unable to compete for their starting spot, NASCAR has confirmed that the order for Sunday's race will be set as per the rule book, which means that the lineup will now be based on NASCAR Performance Metric Values.

NASCAR has confirmed that Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin will start at the front of the order for tomorrow's race, with the rest of the order listed below.

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Michigan this weekend

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

1. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
6. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
9. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
15. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
16. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
19. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
31. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35. AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing
36. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing

