NASCAR Qualifying Today: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the 2024 FireKeepers Casino 400.

Last weekend's Cook Out 400 saw intense drama and controversy as a late penalty denied Austin Dillon's ticket to playoffs.

The race came to a chaotic conclusion when Joey Logano, in contention for his second win this season, was denied the victory in the final moments.

In a heated battle for the lead, Logano seemed headed for the win until Dillon made contact, causing Logano to spin out and hit the wall.

Dillon also collided with Denny Hamlin, resulting in Hamlin crashing into the wall.

The Richard Childress Racing driver's victory had initially secured his spot in the playoffs, but the penalty took it away while still keeping his first race win in two years.

This late drama has intensified the battle for the remaining four playoff spots with just three races remaining in the regular season.

FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 1:20pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:20pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12:20pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:20am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:20pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:20pm Saturday



USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



