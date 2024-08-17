NASCAR Qualifying Today: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
NASCAR Qualifying Today: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the 2024 FireKeepers Casino 400.
Last weekend's Cook Out 400 saw intense drama and controversy as a late penalty denied Austin Dillon's ticket to playoffs.
READ MORE: Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'
The race came to a chaotic conclusion when Joey Logano, in contention for his second win this season, was denied the victory in the final moments.
In a heated battle for the lead, Logano seemed headed for the win until Dillon made contact, causing Logano to spin out and hit the wall.
Dillon also collided with Denny Hamlin, resulting in Hamlin crashing into the wall.
The Richard Childress Racing driver's victory had initially secured his spot in the playoffs, but the penalty took it away while still keeping his first race win in two years.
This late drama has intensified the battle for the remaining four playoff spots with just three races remaining in the regular season.
READ MORE: NASCAR star suggests controversial win should be STRIPPED
FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 1:20pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 1:20pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12:20pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:20am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:20pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:20pm Saturday
USA Network will broadcast the qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce immediate mid-season BAN on F1 innovation
- 40 minutes ago
NASCAR weather forecast: Michigan race set for RAIN disruptions
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton set to lose KEY ally in nightmare Ferrari scenario
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Bommarito 500 start order as four drivers hit with grid penalties
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
- Today 14:00
IndyCar Race Today: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 05:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep