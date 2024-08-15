close global

Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'

Kyle Petty has hit out at Joey Logano after a collision on the last lap at the Richmond Raceway.

As Austin Dillon was on the brink of a victory at Richmond, a caution on Lap 399 of 400 set up a green-white-checkered finish, where Joey Logano snatched the lead on the restart.

Logano held the lead but was turned up the track by Dillon, who then went down the track and hit Denny Hamlin.

Whilst Dillon took his first race victory in two years, Logano was left furious after the race branding the collision as ‘ridiculous’.

Austin Dillon took the win at Richmond

Kyle Petty hits out at Joey Logano’s ‘whining’

Former racer turned commentator Kyle Petty hit out at Logano’s reaction and referred to some dubious moves of his own in the past.

“We go to the restart, and we’ve got the No. 3 car of Austin Dillon on the inside, and oh, the No. 22 car of Joey Logano on the outside,” Petty said.

“Austin Dillon gets out-drove. He doesn’t get out-run, he gets out-drove on the restart.

“The great race that he had driven up to that point, throw it out the window, because now you beat Austin Dillon.

“You’ve got to do something drastic, and we saw him do something drastic.

“He comes from four or five car lengths back, going into Turn 3, on the final lap, he gets into Joey Logano and spins him."

“Don’t whine Joey Logano, we’ve seen you do it before.

“Denny Hamlin, he can’t say much either. They’ve done the same thing. The thing that bothered me was the coming off the corner and turning the No. 11 into the outside wall, Denny Hamlin.

“But, as I looked at it and went back and replayed it, I think it’s two guys fighting for the same position, two different angles.

“We know from geometry, when two lines intersect, we’re gonna have chaos, and that’s what happened.”

x