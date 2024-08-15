close global

2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the 24th round of the 2024 season.

With just a handful of races remaining before the playoff field is set, the FireKeepers Casino 400 represents a golden opportunity for drivers to make a late charge into the coveted top 16.

12 drivers have already clinched playoff spots this season including Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric but, controversially, not Austin Dillon, who won his first race of the season at the Cook Out 400 but whose win NASCAR have ruled ineligible for playoff entry.

But who's going to grab the last four spots before the regular season wraps up?

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 200-lap race kicks off on Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST
Practice 12:35pm on Saturday 11:35am on Saturday 9:35am on Saturday 5:35pm on Saturday 6:35pm on Saturday
Qualifying 1:20pm on Saturday 12:20pm on Saturday 10:20am on Saturday 6:20pm on Saturday 7:20pm on Saturday
Race 2:30pm on Sunday 1:30pm on Sunday 11:30am on Sunday 7:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday

USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the FireKeepers Casino 400 race?

The race takes place on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

What time is the FireKeepers Casino 400 race?

The race kicks off at 2:30pm ET.

Where is the FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

How many miles is the FireKeepers Casino 400?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 400 miles (643.7 kilometers).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Cook Out 400, Kyle Larson currently leads the 2024 championship with 779 points, five points ahead of his closest rival Tyler Reddick.

