2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: FireKeepers Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the 24th round of the 2024 season.

With just a handful of races remaining before the playoff field is set, the FireKeepers Casino 400 represents a golden opportunity for drivers to make a late charge into the coveted top 16.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased

12 drivers have already clinched playoff spots this season including Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric but, controversially, not Austin Dillon, who won his first race of the season at the Cook Out 400 but whose win NASCAR have ruled ineligible for playoff entry.

But who's going to grab the last four spots before the regular season wraps up?

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup start times

The 200-lap race kicks off on Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 2:30pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 12:35pm on Saturday 11:35am on Saturday 9:35am on Saturday 5:35pm on Saturday 6:35pm on Saturday Qualifying 1:20pm on Saturday 12:20pm on Saturday 10:20am on Saturday 6:20pm on Saturday 7:20pm on Saturday Race 2:30pm on Sunday 1:30pm on Sunday 11:30am on Sunday 7:30pm on Sunday 8:30pm on Sunday

USA will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the FireKeepers Casino 400 race?

The race takes place on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

What time is the FireKeepers Casino 400 race?

The race kicks off at 2:30pm ET.

Where is the FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

How many miles is the FireKeepers Casino 400?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 400 miles (643.7 kilometers).

Who is currently leading the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings?

After the Cook Out 400, Kyle Larson currently leads the 2024 championship with 779 points, five points ahead of his closest rival Tyler Reddick.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

Related