NASCAR weather forecast: Michigan race set for RAIN disruptions

NASCAR hits Michigan this weekend and it looks as though those in attendance may need to bring a raincoat.

The Michigan International Speedway is set to host both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series as both seasons draw to a close, with races taking place across both days.

The Xfinity Series' Cabo Wabo 250 is set to get underway on Saturday, for example, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET. Meanwhile, NASCAR's FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to take place on Sunday with a scheduled start time of 2:30 PM ET.

Unfortunately, both events could yet be hit by poor weather according to reports locally.

Two NASCAR races are set to take place in Michigan this weekend

Nascar weather forecast in Michigan

As per MLive, whilst Saturday will start as dry, as the afternoon approaches, rain in the area is expected to increase.

Fortunately, this rain does not appear as though it will be constant. However, intermittent showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area of the track at points during the day.

This could affect Cup Series qualifying, as well as the Xfinity Series race.

When it does rain, reports suggest the rainfall could be heavy. Although 'severe' weather is not expected.

For the Cup Series race on Sunday, NASCAR is facing very similar circumstances in terms of weather.

Reports suggest that intermittent and scattered showers are likely to develop in the early afternoon, with thunderstorms also once again likely.

Like on Saturday, plenty of this rain and weather is expected to hit around the area of the Michigan International Speedway.

