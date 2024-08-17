FIA announce immediate mid-season BAN on F1 innovation
The FIA have announced mid-season changes to their sporting regulations, placing a ban on a certain design aspect.
Formula 1 2024 has been a thrilling season both on and off the track, with Red Bull's turmoil culminating in a genuine championship battle.
The first half of the season has seen seven different winners across 14 grands prix, while McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both claimed their maiden victories in the sport.
It is the phenomenal performances of both of those young drivers that has sparked a constructors' championship battle, with the Woking-based outfit now just 42 points behind Red Bull.
FIA ban braking systems
Red Bull's RB20 has been somewhat of a disappointment, particularly after the record-breaking exploits of its predecessor, which won 21 out of a possible 22 grands prix in 2023.
McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari have all managed to close the gap to the Milton Keynes-based team with clever car concepts, and important upgrades at key times in the season.
The FIA have been carefully monitoring developments on cars, including front wing flexibility that was monitored using cameras at the last race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Now, among a plethora of changes to the sporting regulations, the FIA have decided to ban asymmetric braking mechanisms.
While it is unclear whether any team have been using this type of braking system, it is thought to be a very useful tool in combatting the conflict between low-speed understeer and high-speed oversteer, problems that ground-effect cars have often struggled with.
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep