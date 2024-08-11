Major update confirmed as IndyCar star prepares for track RETURN
Major update confirmed as IndyCar star prepares for track RETURN
Just when Arrow McLaren star Alexander Rossi will return to the track has been clarified this week after the driver and his team provided the latest update on his recovery from injury.
Rossi missed the Honda Dealers Indy Toronto last time out after colliding with a barrier at turn 8 during Friday practice, with McLaren calling on Theo Pourchaire to fill in.
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
After the event, Rossi provided an update on his injury, revealing that he had undergone successful surgery on his thumb, albeit at that time he had no news regarding when he would be able to race again.
That question now seems to have been answered, and fans of the driver will certainly be excited.
READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split
Alexander Rossi injury update
Rossi will return to pilot his No 7 Arrow McLaren for the remaining five races of the IndyCar season. That has now been confirmed by both Arrow McLaren and Rossi himself, with both taking to social media in recent days to provide an update on the fringe championship contender's situation.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Arrow McLaren posted: "Full speed ahead. 🧡,"
"Thrilled to announce @AlexanderRossi is cleared by the @INDYCAR medical team.
Full speed ahead. 🧡— Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) August 8, 2024
Thrilled to announce @AlexanderRossi is cleared by the @INDYCAR medical team. He will be back in the No. 7 at WWT Raceway ready to finish this season strong. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uq9wFIDChw
"He will be back in the No. 7 at WWT Raceway ready to finish this season strong. 💪."
Rossi, meanwhile, also took to X, more humorouslynner, posting a picture of himself performing a thumbs-up pose with the caption: "Told ya I wasn’t going anywhere. 5 to go…"
IndyCar action returns next weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, in Madison, Illinois.
Rossi heads into the final five races sitting ninth in the drivers' standings - 146 behind current championship leader Alex Palou.
Told ya I wasn’t going anywhere. 5 to go… pic.twitter.com/MUoFdqPYCB— Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) August 8, 2024
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko BLAMES key factor on Verstappen struggles as Red Bull star falters
- 2 uur geleden
Major update confirmed as IndyCar star prepares for track RETURN
- 3 uur geleden
Wolff CRITICIZED over Mercedes Newey approach as rivals agree deal
- Today 03:00
Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 02:00
Ferrari F1 boss issues clear Hamilton WARNING ahead of 2025 arrival
- Today 01:00
Verstappen FIGHT revelation made as RB star eyes stunning move
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep