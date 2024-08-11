Major update confirmed as IndyCar star prepares for track RETURN

Just when Arrow McLaren star Alexander Rossi will return to the track has been clarified this week after the driver and his team provided the latest update on his recovery from injury.

Rossi missed the Honda Dealers Indy Toronto last time out after colliding with a barrier at turn 8 during Friday practice, with McLaren calling on Theo Pourchaire to fill in.

After the event, Rossi provided an update on his injury, revealing that he had undergone successful surgery on his thumb, albeit at that time he had no news regarding when he would be able to race again.

That question now seems to have been answered, and fans of the driver will certainly be excited.

Pato O'Ward's McLaren also collided with the barriers in Toronto

Alexander Rossi injury update

Rossi will return to pilot his No 7 Arrow McLaren for the remaining five races of the IndyCar season. That has now been confirmed by both Arrow McLaren and Rossi himself, with both taking to social media in recent days to provide an update on the fringe championship contender's situation.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Arrow McLaren posted: "Full speed ahead. 🧡,"

"Thrilled to announce @AlexanderRossi is cleared by the @INDYCAR medical team.

Rossi, meanwhile, also took to X, more humorouslynner, posting a picture of himself performing a thumbs-up pose with the caption: "Told ya I wasn’t going anywhere. 5 to go…"

IndyCar action returns next weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway, in Madison, Illinois.

Rossi heads into the final five races sitting ninth in the drivers' standings - 146 behind current championship leader Alex Palou.

