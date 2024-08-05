close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

IndyCar championship contender Will Power remains confident that a key factor can bring Alex Palou back into his grasp in his quest for a third title in the series.

Palou currently leads the way in the 2024 IndyCar standings with 411 points. Team Penske's Power is his closest rival, in second, although trails the Chip Ganassi Racing driver by 49 points at this stage.

READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

Fortunately for Power and the other drivers in the hunt for Palou and the championship, several races are remaining in which they can close the gap to the Spaniard.

Power believes that the type of circuits coming may not favor Palou, either, playing further into the hands of his rivals.

READ MORE: Championship contender BLASTS IndyCar after frightening crash

Five races remain in the 2024 IndyCar season

Will Power chasing Alex Palou

Explaining that he believes Palou can dominate on street and road circuits, but perhaps not on ovals, Power said in Toronto last time out: “The championship is right there for us,”

“You know, there's five or six people that can win it, but we have a great shot. We're right there with all those guys.

"It's going to be interesting the way season finishes with ovals. Who that favors, I don't know, but I feel like it brings Palou back to us because if it was road and street courses, he is very capable of just going out and dominating them."

Explaining his point further, Power explained that Palou would still be very tough to overcome: “It probably just mixes it up more for sure,"

"Palou is absolutely gonna be very tough to beat, but we could get him, like this is a good chance cos, as you see, the ovals can be very mixed up of who's upfront and who's not.

“It's not like, I would say, having Palou consistently at the front of road and street courses.”

Trailing Palou and Power in the IndyCar standings at present is a close clutch of drivers.

This includes Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, and Pato O'Ward, who are all separated by just 18 points.

READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Team Penske Chip Ganassi Racing Toronto Will Power
British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing
IndyCar

British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing

  • August 1, 2024 18:00
Palou saga BLAMED by Brown for Arrow McLaren's 'difficult' IndyCar reputation
IndyCar

Palou saga BLAMED by Brown for Arrow McLaren's 'difficult' IndyCar reputation

  • August 1, 2024 04:00

Latest News

Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 boss outlines key ADVANTAGE team have over their rivals

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Superstars

Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympic debut after 'naturally gifted' verdict given

  • Today 03:00
IndyCar

IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Key Red Bull exit could affect Verstappen as team 'SPLIT' touted

  • Today 01:00
F1 Summer Break

Ricciardo summer takes bizarre turn after 'cute' video emerges

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x