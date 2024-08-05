IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

IndyCar championship contender Will Power remains confident that a key factor can bring Alex Palou back into his grasp in his quest for a third title in the series.

Palou currently leads the way in the 2024 IndyCar standings with 411 points. Team Penske's Power is his closest rival, in second, although trails the Chip Ganassi Racing driver by 49 points at this stage.

READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

Fortunately for Power and the other drivers in the hunt for Palou and the championship, several races are remaining in which they can close the gap to the Spaniard.

Power believes that the type of circuits coming may not favor Palou, either, playing further into the hands of his rivals.

READ MORE: Championship contender BLASTS IndyCar after frightening crash

Five races remain in the 2024 IndyCar season

Will Power chasing Alex Palou

Explaining that he believes Palou can dominate on street and road circuits, but perhaps not on ovals, Power said in Toronto last time out: “The championship is right there for us,”

“You know, there's five or six people that can win it, but we have a great shot. We're right there with all those guys.

"It's going to be interesting the way season finishes with ovals. Who that favors, I don't know, but I feel like it brings Palou back to us because if it was road and street courses, he is very capable of just going out and dominating them."

Explaining his point further, Power explained that Palou would still be very tough to overcome: “It probably just mixes it up more for sure,"

"Palou is absolutely gonna be very tough to beat, but we could get him, like this is a good chance cos, as you see, the ovals can be very mixed up of who's upfront and who's not.

“It's not like, I would say, having Palou consistently at the front of road and street courses.”

Trailing Palou and Power in the IndyCar standings at present is a close clutch of drivers.

This includes Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, and Pato O'Ward, who are all separated by just 18 points.

READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break

Related