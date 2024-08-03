'It's obvious' - Norris insists F1 rivals have made an ERROR after major decision taken
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has insisted that rivals Red Bull have made an error following a significant recent decision by the team.
After much speculation, it has now been confirmed that Red Bull will retain Sergio Perez for the remainder of the season, with the Mexican also contracted to the team in 2025.
Perez signed a new extension with Red Bull earlier this season, but a nose-dive in terms of performances left him under major pressure heading into last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, with rumors over potential performance clauses in his contract.
Despite another poor showing in last weekend's race, reports confirmed that Perez would remain a Red Bull driver for the time being.
Lando Norris reveals who he prefers to Sergio Perez at Red Bull
If Perez had been replaced it looked likely that it would have been from within the Red Bull family, with Daniel Ricciardo tipped for the seat.
However, McLaren star Lando Norris believes another candidate should have been in line for the drive alongside Max Verstappen into next season and beyond.
In a recent interview with Formule1.NL, the Brit discussed Red Bull’s decision to retain Perez and says that Carlos Sainz - who was set to be a free agent in 2025 before signing with Williams recently - should have been hired by the team.
“I don’t know what the plans of the top teams are, but it’s obvious that he should have gone to Red Bull,” said Norris.
“Personally, I think he should have gone there, but of course, I’m a bit biased – I know him better than Checo.
“I do know that Carlos [Sainz] is worth a lot. He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1, he’s proven that countless times."
Norris continued: "I'm happy for Sainz that he's staying in Formula 1 and I think he can definitely try to take Williams further to the front,"
"His partnership with Alex [Albon] will be good for the sport at the same time.
“Still, I think a lot of people would agree with me that he should have gone to Red Bull. But that's not my decision to make."
