Ex-Mercedes star tipped for UNEXPECTED 2025 seat

A former Mercedes star has 'likely' secured his seat on the grid for the 2025 season, according to one pundit.

Following the announcement that Carlos Sainz will join Williams next season, just four spots remain up for grabs as drivers across the grid fight for their Formula 1 futures.

With the 2024 campaign now hurtling towards its final conclusion, drivers currently without a seat for next season are running out of time to impress potential suitors.

And one man determined to prove he deserves another chance at the pinnacle of motorsport is Sauber star Valtteri Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas has yet to score a point for Sauber this season

Audi will replace Sauber on the grid in 2026

Renewing contract a 'no-brainer'

The Finn - who previously drove alongside seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - is out of contract at Sauber at the end of this season, and has been under pressure after enduring a dismal campaign with the Swiss outfit.

Neither he or his team-mate Zhou Guanyu have scored a point so far in 2024, and with Nico Hulkenberg already confirmed as one of the drivers for next year, both face an uncertain future.

However, one F1 journalist has now predicted Bottas will renew his contract with the team ahead of Audi's takeover in 2026.

Speaking on The Race F1 Podcast, Scott Mitchell-Malm said: “I did a poll on X, asking people for the strongest midfield line-up of this bunch from next year.

“Aston [Martin]: Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll.

"Haas: Esteban Ocon, Ollie Bearman.

"Williams: Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz.

"Audi: Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas.

“And that’s with my best guess of what happens now [at Audi].

Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are fighting for their F1 futures

“It strikes me as quite likely that Bottas, against all odds really if we think where it was at a few weeks ago, will renew there.”

He added that Mattia Binotto's recent appointment at Audi will also play a major role in Bottas extending his stay.

“He is an absolute no-brainer now, and it’s now likely.

"I still sincerely think if there hadn’t been the leadership change - if Andreas Seidl was still there, Binotto hadn’t come in, and this news still came out today, I wouldn’t be as confident sitting here on this podcast and saying Bottas will still sign.”

