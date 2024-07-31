Ex-F1 chief reveals fresh US project set to RIVAL Andretti for 11th F1 spot

Former Aston Martin and Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed that he is working with a new outfit aimed at joining the Formula 1 grid.

F1's regulations allow for up to 12 franchises, and Andretti's aim to become the 11th team in the sport is the most high profile.

READ MORE: 'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision

However, Andretti's existing bid to become the 11th team in 2025 or 2025 was officially denied earlier this year.

F1 has had 10 teams since 2017, but momentum is growing to add another, with a further American project in the works according to Szafnauer

Otmar Szafnauer has led multiple F1 teams

Alpine's form has not improved since moving away from Otmar Szafnauer

Will Otmar Szafnauer return to F1?

Szafnauer, who was dismissed as Alpine's team principal at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, disclosed his involvement with a new American F1 team project.

Speaking on the James Allen on F1 podcast, Szafnauer shared that the project he is working with has the necessary funding to secure a spot on the grid.

"I’m a competitor, and the one thing that I like more than anything is the competition," Szafnauer stated.

"So, to come back in a role where I can’t influence how well the team is competing, I don’t think I’d be interested. If it was a role where I could help develop, build, attract the right people to improve a team’s competitiveness, I’d be interested."

Andretti have faced several hurdles to enter F1 - is this another?

READ MORE: Has Lewis Hamilton made a massive mistake? - GPFans Belgian GP Hot Takes

Szafnauer elaborated on the potential for new team entries in F1, highlighting his work with North American organizations that have the financial backing to start an 11th team.

"It’s not Andretti," he affirmed. "Now we’re just putting some of those building blocks in place to make sure that we have everything that’s required in order to be successful to both start a team, but also get an entry."

Though this project appears to be in the early stages, alarm bells could be ringing for Andretti as their setbacks continue.

However, any new team will be subject to the same scrutiny which saw Andretti gain FIA approval before being rejected by F1 itself.

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with two-year deal

Related